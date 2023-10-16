Proteas captain Temba Bavuma salutes ‘inspirational’ Springboks after nail-biting win over France

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma on Monday hailed the Springboks as "inspirational" after their nail-biting World Cup win over France. The Springboks edged the hosts 29-28 in an epic quarter-final in Paris on Sunday night to move closer to a fourth world title.

The game ended around 02:30 on Monday morning in Dharamsala where Bavuma's team are based ahead of their Cricket World Cup clash with the Netherlands on Tuesday. "I'm still trying to wake up from the late night," admitted Bavuma. "Incredible game. Inspirational the way the guys went about their business. I think the intensity that the game was played at from the first minute till the last, I think that's one thing that the guys kept speaking about.

"Obviously happy, as they were able to get over the line. But yeah, incredible, inspirational game." Bavuma will hope to channel that inspiration as his team seek an elusive maiden global cricket crown.