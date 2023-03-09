Proteas chip away to leave West Indies 143/6 at tea

Johannesburg - The Proteas entrenched their foothold here in the second Test against the West Indies during the afternoon session of Day 2. With the Windies resuming at 73/4 - 247 runs in arrears - they slumped even further to 143/6 at the tea interval. They now trail by 177 runs with four wickets remaining.

Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers were intent on rebuilding the Windies innings by setting up a solid base and showing good patience at the crease. Chase, in particular, battled hard until Wiaan Mulder snuck through the right-hander’s defence.

The ball trickled back on to the stumps which left Chase distraught as he slumped to the Wanderers turf after his dismissal for 28. It brought an end to the highest partnership of 52 runs of the Windies’ innings.

Mayers was even more patient as he reigned in his natural attacking game by trying to absorb the pressure the visitors were under. He, ultimately, though could not maintain his composure and succumbed to a loose waft outside the off stump that flew off the edge to Dean Elgar at slip.

Kagiso Rabada was the bowler that induced the mistake in judgement. Wicket-keeper Joshua da Silva (15*) and Jason Holder (19*) kept the Proteas at bay for the remainder of the session.

Brief scores: South Africa: 320 West Indies: 143/6