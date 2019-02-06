“You generally want to chase here,” Proteas captain David Miller said at the toss at Centurion. Photo: BackpagePix

CENTURION – South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. “You generally want to chase here,” said Proteas captain David Miller, who said the hosts would field the same team that won the second match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said he wanted to bat if he had won the toss. “We want to end our tour on a high note,” he said.

Pakistan made two changes, with Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Amir returning at the expense of Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari.

Pakistan are seeking a consolation win after losing the first two matches of the series.

Teams For Centurion

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

