Proteas clinch massive series victory over India with third Test win at Newlands

India: 223, 198 South Africa: 210, 212/3

South Africa win by 7 wickets, and series 2-1 Cape Town - South Africa have produced a win for the ages when they clinched the final Test against India by seven wickets here at Newlands to claim the Friendship Series 2-1. It required a monumental effort after losing the first Test match at Centurion before sensationally levelling the series last week at the Wanderers.

And when the bowlers set up another chaseable - but tricky nonetheless - chase of 212, the batters once again did their part to take the Proteas to a memorable victory that will surely rank among the most important triumphs in the history of South African cricket. Emerging batting star Keegan Petersen led the way with his third consecutive career-best score of the series, and although he would have felt heartbroken to be dismissed for 82 shortly before the lunch interval, the young man from Paarl had laid the platform for Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma to take the Proteas over the line. In fact, Petersen was the sole success India achieved on a rather tepid final day for the tourists with Van de Dussen finishing unbeaten on 41 and Bavuma 32 not out.

Temba Bavuma sends it to the square leg boundary, South Africa win the third Test by seven wickets and take the series 2-1.



India remain without a series win South Africa ❌#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/G6LlRtMy92 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 14, 2022 The embrace in the middle of the pitch between Van der Dussen and Bavuma after the vice-captain struck the winning runs showed just how much this series victory meant to both the players and cricket as a whole in this country after some difficult years.