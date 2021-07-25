Proteas coach Mark Boucher set to meet Paul Adams ’after brown sh*t’ revelations

CAPE TOWN - Proteas coach Mark Boucher will not ’give a knee jerk response’ to the allegations levelled against him which were revealed at Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation Building hearings last week. Boucher's former Proteas teammate Paul Adams claimed last week that he was racially abused during his international career, with former teammates including Boucher allegedly call him "Brown sh*t". This occurred during a song saved for post-match celebrations.

ALSO READ: SJN Hearings: Paul Adams says Mark Boucher, other Proteas teammates called him a ‘brown sh*t’ "I respect the sensitivity around this and I am not going to give a knee jerk response," Boucher said after the Proteas completed a 3-0 series win over Ireland in Belfast. "I will go back home, assess the information that's available to me and I will reply respectfully and appropriately according to the allegations. I need to get home and just have a look at what's been said and then I will come through with a response."

IOL Sport understands that Boucher has requested a meeting with Adams upon his return to South Africa to address the allegations. ALSO READ: SJN Hearings: Paul Adams scared of being victimised Adams, a left-arm wrist spinner that played 45 Tests and 24 ODI's, testified before the SJN hearing that he has not previously confronted Boucher about the racism allegations.