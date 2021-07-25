Proteas coach Mark Boucher set to meet Paul Adams ’after brown sh*t’ revelations
CAPE TOWN - Proteas coach Mark Boucher will not ’give a knee jerk response’ to the allegations levelled against him which were revealed at Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation Building hearings last week.
Boucher's former Proteas teammate Paul Adams claimed last week that he was racially abused during his international career, with former teammates including Boucher allegedly call him "Brown sh*t". This occurred during a song saved for post-match celebrations.
"I respect the sensitivity around this and I am not going to give a knee jerk response," Boucher said after the Proteas completed a 3-0 series win over Ireland in Belfast.
"I will go back home, assess the information that's available to me and I will reply respectfully and appropriately according to the allegations. I need to get home and just have a look at what's been said and then I will come through with a response."
IOL Sport understands that Boucher has requested a meeting with Adams upon his return to South Africa to address the allegations.
Adams, a left-arm wrist spinner that played 45 Tests and 24 ODI's, testified before the SJN hearing that he has not previously confronted Boucher about the racism allegations.
"I never addressed it with him. Mark was just one of the guys (who called me that) ... it only came back to me afterwards. I was caught up in the fun of being along in the team and not (wanting) to ruffle any feathers. For me, when I thought about it, and my wife kept telling me, ‘why do they call you that?’ then I realised it wasn’t right.
"I’m just highlighting that it should never happen and if we take this forward in the right way, we will have a lot more respect for each other. Maybe he (Boucher) should come and say sorry. Maybe that is all that needs to happen. It is something that should not be brushed under the carpet."
The SJN hearings have been extended for another week and will continue on Monday and will run until August 6.