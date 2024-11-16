Proteas coach Rob Walter says casting the net wide and winning don’t always go together

Just as was the case against Afghanistan and Ireland in limited overs series earlier this year, South Africa’s aim has been to grow the depth within their squad. This was apparent in South Africa’s 3-1 T20 International (T20I) series defeat to India after the Proteas lost the fourth and final match to India on Friday.

South Africa drew a T20I series against Ireland in the UAE, lost an ODI series against Afghanistan in September and before that they were whitewashed by hosts West Indies in their ODI series in August. Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter said that although the performances from his troops were below par, there was a bigger picture. However, it was difficult to see the bigger picture on Friday as India bludgeoned the Proteas attack as the visitors posted an incredible 283/1 batting first. It ended with a 135-run defeat for the Proteas at the Wanderers.

Balancing act "It's really a balancing act and there's no right or wrong. We're trying to get it right, we're trying to get rest right, we're trying to get rotation right, we're trying to get exposure right all at the same time,” said Walter.

"To grow the net of players, there's times we have to play younger guys even in big series against good teams. And ultimately, that's where they're going to learn the most.” South Africa scraped home in the second T20 in Gqeberha by three wickets chasing a small total under 130, and had they been unable to pull that one off it would have been a series whitewash on their home turf. “But it doesn't excuse the performance. We still need to be better and that starts with me as the head coach of the team.”