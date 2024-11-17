Proteas could fire coach Rob Walter soon, says Herschelle Gibbs

Rob Walter could be close to receiving his marching orders as Proteas limited overs coach, believes former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs. South Africa crashed to a 3-1 T20 International (T20I) series defeat on home soil at the Wanderers on Friday, as they lost the final clash by a mammoth 135-runs.

On three occasions the Proteas conceded over 200 runs, with the last match in Johannesburg witnessing India plunder 283/1 in their 20 overs. Gibbs, who had predicted a 3-1 win in favour of the Proteas before the series began, said Walter’s time must surely be running out.

‘Our skills haven’t improved under him’ “Walter’s departure must be close. In other countries, the axe would have already fallen,” Gibbs told Rapport newspaper. “Our skills haven’t improved under him. Our bowling is one-dimensional. If plan A doesn’t work, you have to have a plan B. We don’t have that plan. Australia use the yorker early rather than a late option. But we refuse to do that.