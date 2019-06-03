Lungi Ngidi (left) could sit out or the next ten days. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs

LONDON – South Africa's injury list grew on Sunday when pace bowler Lungi Ngidi limped off the field, with hamstring trouble during their ICC World Cup game against Bangladesh at The Oval, London. He will probably be out for up to 10 days according to the management team and will definitely miss the third World Cup match against India in Southampton on Wednesday.

He will likely also be unavailable for their fourth clash against the West Indies at the same venue on June 10.

Ngidi, who went for 34 runs in his four overs on the morning of Sunday, walked back to the dressing room at the conclusion of the seventh over of the match.

It was later confirmed that he would not take the ball again for the rest of the game and had been ruled out of the match with, according to the commentary team, concern about his left hamstring.

It comes as another blow for Faf du Plessis's side, who have made no secret of their intention to attack with pace.

They struggled against England in the tournament opener and their attack was put to the sword by the Bangladesh batting as well, leading to a second consecutive defeat.

Team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed that Ngidi would be forced to miss South Africa's clash against India.

"He was assessed and clinically we felt that he had a left hamstring strain," he said. "We decided not to let him go out there and bowl any further in this match.

"So currently, it probably means that he'll be out for about a week to 10 days, but we'll have scans done on Monday. The plan will be probably to get him ready for the West Indies match.”

South Africa should be able to call upon Dale Steyn in his place, with his recovery a shoulder injury on track.

Hashim Amla, who sustained a blow to the head against England and was forced to sit out against Bangladesh, is also expected to return.

African News Agency (ANA)