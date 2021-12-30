Proteas crumble in second innings as India get historic 113 run win

Stuart Hess at SuperSport Park Centurion - India needed just 12 balls after lunch to claim a deserved 113-run win against South Africa to go 1-0 up in the three match series on Thursday.

In the process, Virat Kohli’s men inflicted just the third defeat on South Africa at this ground, which hosted its 27th Test match here. Resuming on 182/7, Marco Jansen struck a couple of boundaries off Mohammed Shami, before the Indian seamer, nipped one away to find the outside edge and dismiss the lanky right hander for 13. ALSO READ: India close in on victory in the first Test as Proteas struggle with the bat

In the next over, off-spinner, Ravi Ashwin, took the wickets of Kagsio Rabada, caught at point and Lungi Ngidi caught at short leg off consecutive deliveries to end the contest. South Africa were bowled out for 191, with Tamba Bavuma not out on 35. India were by far the better team, producing an excellent first innings after Kohli won the toss and batted, to make 327, thanks to KL Rahul’s beautifully constructed 123. ALSO READ: ’We have to show belief that we can still win,’ says Proteas’ Kagiso Rabada

They then blew the South Africans away with the ball twice, with their seamers making far better use of conditions, which aided the quick men. Mohammed Shami picked up 5/44 in the first innings and backed that up with 3/63, to give him match figures of 8/107, while Jasprit Bumrah starred with 3/50 in South Africa’s second innings. India will look to wrap up the series at the Wanderer, where they have never lost a Test next week, seeking to become the first team from that country to win a Test series in South Africa. @shockerhess