Proteas don’t stand a chance for Test glory in current, flawed WTC format

As the Proteas announced their squad for their two-Test series against the West Indies on Monday, the lack of games in the longest format of the game for South Africa has again shifted into focus. As part of the World Test Championship, South Africa are down in seventh having played just four matches so far in this cycle which runs from 2023 to 2025.

India, meanwhile, top the table having played nine Tests while Australia are second after 12 matches. The last of the ‘big-three’ Test nations, England have already played 10 matches. Having suffered two losses against Australia and four against India, the English are bottom of the table in ninth position.

Proteas coach Rob Walter on Thursday said his charges could hold their heads high, despite losing in the final of the T20 World Cup final to India.



Big three nations to rule them all The current format, is clearly weighed heavily in favour of India, Australia and England adding credence to the belief that those three nations dictate how the International Cricket Council runs the game.

In contrast, South Africa are down in seventh after two defeats to New Zealand and one to India. The defeats to hosts New Zealand are also somewhat contentious as South Africa were forced to send a severely understrength team to take on the Black Caps. The reason for sending the inexperienced side to New Zealand was that the series clashed with South Africa’s local T20 competition - the SA20. The majority of SA’s top players were contracted to play in the SA20 as it was the key money-spinner for Cricket SA, and therefore they would not be available for the two-Test series.