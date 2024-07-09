Independent Online
Proteas don’t stand a chance for Test glory in current, flawed WTC format

FILE. As part of the World Test Championship, South Africa are down in seventh having played just four matches so far in this cycle which runs from 2023 to 2025. Seen here: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma in action. Picture: Aamir Quershi/AFP

Published Jul 9, 2024

As the Proteas announced their squad for their two-Test series against the West Indies on Monday, the lack of games in the longest format of the game for South Africa has again shifted into focus.

As part of the World Test Championship, South Africa are down in seventh having played just four matches so far in this cycle which runs from 2023 to 2025.

India, meanwhile, top the table having played nine Tests while Australia are second after 12 matches.

The last of the ‘big-three’ Test nations, England have already played 10 matches. Having suffered two losses against Australia and four against India, the English are bottom of the table in ninth position.

Big three nations to rule them all

The current format, is clearly weighed heavily in favour of India, Australia and England adding credence to the belief that those three nations dictate how the International Cricket Council runs the game.

In contrast, South Africa are down in seventh after two defeats to New Zealand and one to India.

The defeats to hosts New Zealand are also somewhat contentious as South Africa were forced to send a severely understrength team to take on the Black Caps. The reason for sending the inexperienced side to New Zealand was that the series clashed with South Africa’s local T20 competition - the SA20.

The majority of SA’s top players were contracted to play in the SA20 as it was the key money-spinner for Cricket SA, and therefore they would not be available for the two-Test series.

South Africa take on the Windies on their home turf in August, before another long break before they play their next Test. Sri Lanka will begin a Two-Test series against South Africa at the end of November, before Pakistan will also play two matches against the Proteas over Boxing Day and New Year.

It will mean that by the end of 2024, South Africa will have played 10 Tests, while India will have played 18, Australia 16 and England 22.

For comparison, tearaway Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje made his Test debut in 2019 but he has just played 19 matches in the format.

