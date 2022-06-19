Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Proteas drop Tabraiz Shamsi for series decider against India

FILE - South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates a wicket. Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP

FILE - South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates a wicket. Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town — Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and elected to field in the fifth and final T20I against Indian in Bengaluru.

The series is locked at 2-2 with the winner taking all at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maharaj is deputising for the injured Temba Bavuma, who is sitting out due to an injured arm. The skipper is part of the three changes to the Proteas line-up, with Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada returning to the line-up.

Bavuma, along with Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi are sitting out the series-decider.

“We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, they replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we'll look to utilize it while batting upfront,” Maharaj said.

More on this

India are unchanged for the fifth game in succession.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Story continues below Advertisement

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

ProteasIndia CricketT20iCricket

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams