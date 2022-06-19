Proteas drop Tabraiz Shamsi for series decider against India

Cape Town — Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and elected to field in the fifth and final T20I against Indian in Bengaluru.
The series is locked at 2-2 with the winner taking all at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Maharaj is deputising for the injured Temba Bavuma, who is sitting out due to an injured arm. The skipper is part of the three changes to the Proteas line-up, with Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada returning to the line-up.
Bavuma, along with Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi are sitting out the series-decider.
“We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, they replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we'll look to utilize it while batting upfront,” Maharaj said.
WATCH: Back to the drawing board for Proteas ahead of India T20 decider
Hapless Proteas fall apart as India level T20I series with one to play
South Africa opt to bowl against India in fourth T20
Proteas treating fourth T20I against India like a final, says Anrich Nortje
Proteas batsman Aiden Markram out of India series due to Covid
‘It wasn’t our best effort,’ says Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma after India win third T20I
India are unchanged for the fifth game in succession.
Teams:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.
IOL Sport