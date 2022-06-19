Proteas drop Tabraiz Shamsi for series decider against India

The series is locked at 2-2 with the winner taking all at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Cape Town — Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and elected to field in the fifth and final T20I against Indian in Bengaluru.

Maharaj is deputising for the injured Temba Bavuma, who is sitting out due to an injured arm. The skipper is part of the three changes to the Proteas line-up, with Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada returning to the line-up.

Bavuma, along with Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi are sitting out the series-decider.

“We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, they replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we'll look to utilize it while batting upfront,” Maharaj said.