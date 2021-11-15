Proteas duo selected for T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Cape Town - South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje have earned selection to the Official ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the Tournament. Markram enjoyed a stellar tournament with the bat for the Proteas striking 162 runs at an average of 54.00, while fast bowler Nortje picked up nine wickets at 11.55.

The duo's performances helped the Proteas win four of their five matches, which was unfortunately not enough to see them through to the semi-finals. The Proteas only loss of the tournament came in their opening game to eventual champions Australia with just two balls remaining in Abu Dhabi. The side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, former international players and journalists Ian Bishop (Convenor), South Africa's Natalie Germanos, Shane Watson, Lawrence Booth - of Wisden, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday - and Shahid Hashmi of Agence France Presse and ARY Channel.

“As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad. The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue,” Bishop said. “This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final.” Pakistan's captain Babar Azam was elected to lead the team, which contains no India players after Virat Kohli's side were eliminated in the first round.

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is: 1. David Warner (Australia) – 289 runs at 48.16 2. Jos Buttler (wk) (England) – 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals

3. Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) – 303 runs at 60.60 4. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) – 231 runs at 46.20 5. Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 162 runs at 54.00

6. Moeen Ali (England) – 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11 7. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 16 wickets at 9.75 8. Adam Zampa (Australia) – 13 wickets at 12.07

9. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 wickets at 15.90 10. Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 13 wickets at 13.30 11. Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – nine wickets at 11.55