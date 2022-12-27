Johannesburg - Anrich Nortje delivered arguably the fastest spell of his Test career on Tuesday, but that's not what he will remembered for in Melbourne. The Proteas fast bowler was a knocked down to the ground by the 'Spidercam' — the mobile, cable-suspended camera that takes aerial shots over the field - on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the MCG.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fortunately for Nortje and the Proteas, the 29-year-old did not suffer any injuries from the freak accident. "So far, so good," Nortje chuckled when asked how he was feeling after the accident at the post-match press conference. The South Africans took a beating on the scoreboard today and by rogue camera equipment. A Foxtel spider cam suspended on a wire flew into the back of fielder Anrich Nortje. https://t.co/6QvR0OBDi4 #7Cricket #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/D7li0v4CzG — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) December 27, 2022 "I saw the cables and then I turned around, but it was a little too late. It just knocked my shoulder and elbow. The elbow was a bit sore but otherwise okay. I'll just monitor and see how it goes with the Doc."

It was chastening day for Nortje and his teammates as Australia piled up 386/3 in response to the Proteas' 189 all out to enjoy a lead of 197 runs. Anrich Nortje cranked it up to 155kph! He explains how he hit those speeds in hot conditions 🥵 @alintaenergy #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/w1eOBeuTa9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2022 The under-pressure David Warner led the onslaught with the talismanic opener retiring hurt with cramp on 200 in his 100th Test. Nortje, who the Proteas' most threatening bowler all day, had been involved in a titanic struggle with Warner just moments before being hit by the camera.

Story continues below Advertisement

Itsy Bitsy Spider... — Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) December 27, 2022 The fast bowler delivered thunderbolts in excess of 150km/h, with his fastest delivery timed at 155km/h, in an express spell, but was unable to dislodge Warner. "It happens sometimes. From my side I was just trying to get a breakthrough," Nortje said. "Try and perform my role of being aggressive and bowl as quickly as I can. That was the plan but it didn't really work out. They batted really well."

Story continues below Advertisement