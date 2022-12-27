Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Proteas express Anrich Nortje knocked down by ‘Spidercam’ but gets up again

Anrich Nortje was knocked down by a ‘Spidercam’ during day 2 of the second Test between the Proteas and Australia. Photo: James Ross/EPA

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - Anrich Nortje delivered arguably the fastest spell of his Test career on Tuesday, but that's not what he will remembered for in Melbourne.

The Proteas fast bowler was a knocked down to the ground by the 'Spidercam' — the mobile, cable-suspended camera that takes aerial shots over the field - on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the MCG.

Fortunately for Nortje and the Proteas, the 29-year-old did not suffer any injuries from the freak accident.

"So far, so good," Nortje chuckled when asked how he was feeling after the accident at the post-match press conference.

"I saw the cables and then I turned around, but it was a little too late. It just knocked my shoulder and elbow. The elbow was a bit sore but otherwise okay. I'll just monitor and see how it goes with the Doc."

It was chastening day for Nortje and his teammates as Australia piled up 386/3 in response to the Proteas' 189 all out to enjoy a lead of 197 runs.

The under-pressure David Warner led the onslaught with the talismanic opener retiring hurt with cramp on 200 in his 100th Test.

Nortje, who the Proteas' most threatening bowler all day, had been involved in a titanic struggle with Warner just moments before being hit by the camera.

The fast bowler delivered thunderbolts in excess of 150km/h, with his fastest delivery timed at 155km/h, in an express spell, but was unable to dislodge Warner.

"It happens sometimes. From my side I was just trying to get a breakthrough," Nortje said.

"Try and perform my role of being aggressive and bowl as quickly as I can. That was the plan but it didn't really work out. They batted really well."

@ZaahierAdams

