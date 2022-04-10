Proteas extend lead against Bangladesh to 320 at tea on day three

Gqeberha — South Africa entrenched their dominant position in the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park on Sunday.
After utilising just 4.2 overs after the lunch interval to wrap up the remaining three Bangladesh wickets with spin twins Simon Harmer (3/39) and Keshav Maharaj (2/57) getting the job done dismissing the tourists for 217.
The Proteas batters, armed with a 236-run advantage, then extended the overall lead to 320 at the tea interval.
It was surprising that Dean Elgar chose not to enforce the follow-on, but the skipper showed his intent immediately by sharing a rapid 60-run partnership with Sarel Erwee for the first wicket.
It was the pair's fourth consecutive partnership of 48 or more in the series and set the tone for the innings.
Proteas’ spin twins break stubborn Bangladesh partnership to take control
WATCH: Maharaj backs Proteas teammate Mulder to fulfil his potential
SA vs Bangladesh: Day 2 — Plays of the Day
Wiaan Mulder’s three wickets turn second Test on its head
Maharaj falls short of elusive ton with Proteas bowled out for 453
Maharaj swings freely at St George’s Park to put Proteas in strong position
Elgar's dismissal came very much against the run of play when the skipper lost his leg-stump attempting a reverse sweep that saw him depart for 26 off 29 balls (2x4, 1x6).
Keegan Petersen also fell on the tea bell when he was adjudged LBW to Taijul Islam for 14.
Erwee will resume on 40 not out with new batter Temba Bavuma. Taijul has followed his six-for in the first innings with 2/31.
IOL Sport