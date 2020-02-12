CAPE TOWN – If anyone had offered Proteas fans a 1-1 drawn series against the world champions prior to a ball being bowled at Newlands in the first ODI, there would have been few who would not have graciously accepted it.
South Africa were coming off a miserable Test series where they lost three matches on the bounce and the honeymoon period of acting director of cricket Graeme Smith and the coaching staff he appointed was well and truly over. The uncertainty surrounding Faf du Plessis’ future and Kagiso Rabada’s physical and mental health also weighed heavily, prompting Smith to grant them both extended leave.
This meant a young and inexperienced team to be led by Quinton de Kock for the first time was sent out to tackle Eoin Morgan’s England side.
Perhaps it helped that England were also looking at personnel who could help them defend the 50-over title they won at Lord’s last year. That meant no Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood for the entire ODI series, and we all know the impact Stokes and Wood had during the Test matches. But it was still a mighty task for a group of young SA players finding their way in international cricket. The Proteas’ victory achieved at Newlands was emphatic. England - with or without their big guns - have rarely been outplayed in all facets of the game like they were in Cape Town.
England still fielded the same top four that did duty in the World Cup final against New Zealand and were restricted to just 258/8 by a rookie Proteas attack.