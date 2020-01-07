CAPE TOWN – They fought valiantly, but the Proteas eventually surrendered to England to lose the second Test by 189 runs at Newlands on Tuesday.
In an absorbing final day’s play, England were hot favourites to level the four-match series at 1-1, but they were met with fierce resistance by the South African batting line-up.
At the start of the final session of the match, the hosts needed to survive for 31 overs, while the visitors needed five more wickets to clinch victory.
The South Africans were looking good with Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen at the crease.
The left-hander played an enterprising innings despite the tense situation, and reached his 19th Test half-century.