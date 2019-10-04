CAPE TOWN – Proteas centurion Dean Elgar praised his stint at Surrey in the English County Championship for his improved ability to counter high-quality spin.
Elgar struck a marvelous 160 (287 balls) and forged two brilliant partnerships of 115 with captain Faf du Plessis (55) and 164 with fellow centurion Quinton de Kock (111) that formed the bedrock of South Africa's recovery to 385/8 at stumps on day three.
Although the visitors still trail by 117 runs with just two wickets remaining, it was a huge improvement from starting the day at 39/3.
The left-handed opener was particularly impressive against the much-vaunted Indian spinners, using his feet to get to the pitch of the ball with good effect while also hauling out the sweep shot.
The partnership with Du Plessis certainly changed the momentum of South Africa's innings, with both players scoring freely during the partnership.