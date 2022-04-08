Proteas finish strongly on day 1 of second Test despite lack of centuries

Cape Town — Batters often speak of centuries as the currency of Test cricket. If that is the measurement then South Africa's batting unit were left bankrupt on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park. Overall the home team's total would have left them satisfied with their day's work, but individually the South Africans have let themselves down again.

No Proteas batter has managed a century on home soil in Test cricket this season as yet with captain Dean Elgar's 96 not out in the second Test against India the highest score thus far. Although Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne brought some relief on the New Zealand tour with maiden centuries, it remains elusive here in South Africa. ALSO READ: Bangladesh stem Proteas run flow with two wickets in second session Elgar promised much after electing to bat on a placcid surface against a weakened Bangladesh attack that were missing two of their regular seamers in Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam forcing the visitors to open the bowling with off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz — the first time a spinner shared the new ball in South Africa since 1935.

However, a rain delay midway through the second session stalled Petersen's momentum. Taijul was also in the middle of an economical spell as he put the squeeze on after the brief intermission. The Proteas stylish No 3 would still though have felt that he was well set for his maiden three-figure score when he skipped down the wicket to Taijul attempting a flick through the leg-side. But with the ball drifting into him, Petersen missed and the ball struck his pads. Umpire Allahudien Paleker turned down the inital appeal — arguably due to Petersen being quite a distance out of his crease — but upon the review he was forced to change his decision after the television replays indicated three reds.

ALSO READ: Proteas spinners can have another say as Dean Elgar bats on ’dry’ St George's Park pitch Petersen was left flabbergasted with the decision but ultimately had to begrudgingly make his way back to the pavilion for 64. With Sarel Erwee having departed in the morning already for 24 — caught behind to Khaled Ahmed — the responsibility fell to Temba Bavuma again to get over his mountain.

The vice-captain has been in sublime form all summer, highlighted by his 93 last week at Kingsmead, but he too could not convert yet another half-century into a second Test ton. ALSO READ: WATCH: Bangladesh must harden up and play the game, says Proteas captain Dean Elgar Bavuma departed for 67, caught neatly at first slip by Najmul Hossain, when Khaled Ahmed got the second new ball to move beautifully off the seam.

It certainly was the order of the day with young Ryan Rickelton also making 42 leaving Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder to move the innings forward on Saturday. SCORECARD Second Test, Day 1, Stumps