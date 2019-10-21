Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of a South African player. Photo: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

CAPE TOWN – South Africa have been forced to follow-on after being rolled for 162 in their first innings in Ranchi.

The visitors crumbled during the second session to both pace and spin and now trail India by 335 runs.

The wickets were shared equally with seamer Umesh Yadav claiming 3/40. Debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took 2/22, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19 and Mohammed Shami 22.

There was virtually no resistance from the Proteas with debutant George Linde playing a lone hand of 37 from 81 balls.

The main reason for South Africa’s slump was the fact that the continued to wickets in clumps. Two wickets fell between 129 and 130, before another two fell on 162.

India captain Virat Kohli had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on after his bowlers delivered just 47 overs on Monday. Although the light is fading, the Indians will look to wrap up another innings victory in due time.

@ZaahierAdams

 

IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter