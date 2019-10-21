CAPE TOWN – South Africa have been forced to follow-on after being rolled for 162 in their first innings in Ranchi.
The visitors crumbled during the second session to both pace and spin and now trail India by 335 runs.
The wickets were shared equally with seamer Umesh Yadav claiming 3/40. Debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took 2/22, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19 and Mohammed Shami 22.
There was virtually no resistance from the Proteas with debutant George Linde playing a lone hand of 37 from 81 balls.
India have enforced the follow-on.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 21, 2019
So the South African batsmen have been invited to bat again, with a deficit of 335 runs ahead of them.
Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar come out to open.#ProteaFire #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ybmYmi30l4