Sunday, September 11, 2022

Proteas get off the canvas at The Oval in series decider

South Africa's Keegan Petersen and teammate Dean Elgar run between the wickets as England's captain Ben Stokes looks on during play on the fourth day of the third Test match at The Oval in London on Sunday

South Africa's Keegan Petersen and teammate Dean Elgar run between the wickets as England's captain Ben Stokes looks on during play on the fourth day of the third Test match at The Oval in London on Sunday. Photo: Ian Kington/AFP

Published 2h ago

Cape Town — The Proteas resurrected their chances in the third and final Test at the Oval with a spirited performance with both bat and ball on Sunday morning.

With England resuming on 154/7, Dean Elgar's team utilized just 16 balls to wrap the hosts' innings. Marco Jansen (5/35) claimed his maiden five-wicket Test haul when bagged the final wicket of Ben Foakes to close the innings on 158 - a lead of 40 runs.

Kagiso Rabada (4/81) had earlier dismissed Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach to set the tone for the morning.

South Africa's chances, though, in this final Test rests with their batters putting on an improved showing and Elgar led the way with an unbeaten 35.

The skipper formed a solid opening stand of 58 with Sarel Erwee before the latter was dismissed for 26 shortly before the interval.

Keegan Petersen is undefeated on seven and will look to form another solid partnership with Elgar in the afternoon session.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

ProteasEngland CricketTest MatchesCricket

Zaahier Adams