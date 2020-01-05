CAPE TOWN – England showed how serious they are about levelling the series with South Africa as opener Dom Sibley and captain Joe Root put the visitors firmly in command of the second Test at Newlands on Sunday.
Despite the cloud cover being present for most of the day, there was little assistance for the hard-working Proteas bowling attack as England ended day three on 218/4, which gives them a lead of 264.
There was at least some reward for the South Africans at the end of a long day when Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje got rid of Root and nightwatchman Dominic Bess.
After a slow start in the morning, where he gained his first boundary after 34 balls, the 24-year-old Sibley proved why he has been brought into the England set-up as he neared his first Test century in his fourth match.
The right-hander dropped anchor to remain unbeaten on 85 (off 222 balls, 13x4) at the close, and he shared a third-wicket stand of 116 with Root, who brought up his 46th Test half-century in an enterprising knock of 61 off 98 balls (7x4).