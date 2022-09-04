Proteas hope breakaway will lead to success with the bat

Johannesburg — Following their “breakaway” in the West Midlands, the Proteas pitched up in London over the weekend ahead of the final Test at The Oval with England, conducting two training sessions behind closed doors. One of those was at a private school, the other at the historic ground situated in the south of the English capital. The Proteas aren’t scheduled to train on Monday, and their first media engagement is on Tuesday.

It’s not exactly helping to create a buzz for a deciding match in the series, and there might be some accusing Dean Elgar’s team of adopting an old school “laager mentality” ahead of Thursday’s start. The long break between the second Test — which England won by an innings and 85 runs in three days in Manchester — and the last match of the series, was to allow the England and Wales Cricket Board to have sufficient space to hype up the finals of The Hundred, which took place at Lord’s on Saturday. Such is the way with cricket these days — a chips-sponsored marketing creation that is apparently viewed as being the saviour of English cricket. For all the “controversy” stirred up by Cricket South Africa’s decision to withdraw the men’s national team from a one-day international series with Australia next year, thereby jeopardising the team’s chances of automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup, the organisation is being no different than its fellow Full Member colleagues.

Test cricket — even international cricket — is being marginalised everywhere. Anyway, from Thursday, a Test match will briefly hold the spotlight again, with the Proteas facing a significant challenge not just from Ben Stokes’ team, which showed there was more to “Bazball” than just Jonny Bairstow blasting boundaries, but their own shortcomings, which were laid bare at Old Trafford. Getting bowled out for just 151 a few minutes after tea on day one after winning the toss, exposed SA’s batting vulnerability. For all the talk about Elgar’s decision at the toss, the Proteas’ inconsistency with the bat risks hindering their growth as a Test side.

There are a number of avenues to be taken in the debate around the lack of first-class cricket - which like the Test schedule is being increasingly squeezed because of the greater importance being placed on white-ball formats. That means there is no time to work on the fundamentals of long-form batting. So, the players who are there, simply need to front-up and do the job, which is to score runs. Although there might be a temptation to go with an all-rookie middle order in the shape of Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo, for The Oval, perhaps the selectors are likely to adopt a more prudent option with Rassie van der Dussen’s fractured finger. Aiden Markram might yet get another chance to turnaround his poor Test form.

What doesn’t appear likely to be a cause for debate among Victor Mpitsang’s selection panel, is the bowling line-up. Marco Jansen must return for the last Test, reuniting the attack that destroyed England at Lord’s. It may be the end of a hot and dry summer in England, but even if the pitch at The Oval suggests spin, Keshav Maharaj should be backed to be the sole tweaker. If needs be, Markram can supplement in that department. Whatever the make-up of the attack, it is up to the batters to do a better job than they have in the previous two Tests and hopefully that “breakaway” to the West Midlands, allowed them the opportunity to sort out how that will be achieved.

SQUADS South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Muler, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman England: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Ben Duckett, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root