Proteas in the bright Indian spotlight ahead of the lucrative IPL auction

The Proteas have extra incentive when they take on India in their four-match T20 International series, which starts at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. Not only can the South Africans avenge their T20 World Cup final defeat they suffered at the hands of India in the West Indies earlier this year, but they have the perfect platform to shine ahead of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) auction later this month.

Just over 90 South African players have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Two players have already been retained, with Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs staying at the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively. Klaasen became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL last week when the Sunrisers gave him to R48 million to stay put. Other Proteas players can now put their hands up ahead of the auction.

“As we all know, a lot of things can fall into place for players and we're fortunate that we play in a series against (India) pretty much just before the auction happens,” captain Aiden Markram told a press conference on Thursday ahead of Friday’s first match.. “So that would pretty much be the bonus for doing well, firstly, collectively and for the individuals that put their hands up. “I don't think it's your motivation to do well when you play for your country, but it’s the bonus that potentially could follow."

Markram, however, says the players are first and foremost focused on the job at hand, even if India have travelled to South Africa with many of their big-name stars. Players such as captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are having a rest before their tour of Australia following their shock Test series defeat against New Zealand. “In the camp, I don't think there's been many discussions along those lines (about the auction). But again, if guys put the hands up, do well, and it leads to more, I would certainly be really chuffed for them,” Markram added. Squads for T20 series: