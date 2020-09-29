Proteas in the Indian Premier League: Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada lead the charge

CAPE TOWN - The Proteas may not have played together as a unit since March but South African cricket fans can at least enjoy watching their heroes perform in the Indian Premier League currently underway in the United Arab Emirates. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams evaluates the Proteas’ performances thus far. Who’s hot Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) South Africa’s pace spearhead is seemingly over all his injury niggles that curtailed his international season and is back to terrorising batsmen in the IPL.

The tournament’s leading wicket-taker last season is again close to top of the charts with five wickets at 10.80 and economy rate of just 6.75. He also showed his brilliant death bowling skills in another superb Super Over.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings)

The former Proteas skipper remains arguably the most under-valued white ball cricketer. His scores of 58*, 72, 43 in the three matches played thus far has kept together an ageing CSK side.

AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

There’s no doubt Proteas coach Mark Boucher is keeping a close eye on De Villiers’s performances and “Mr 360” has not disappointed.

De Villiers struck a 30-ball half-century in RCB’s opener to lead them to victory before following it up with another quick-fire 28 off 18 balls.

Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals)

The IPL debutant showed some nerves in his first game for the Capitals, but came back strongly in the second to claim the Man of the Match award with figures of 2/20 against CSK.

The Uitenhage Express has earned high praise from Capitals mentor Ricky Ponting, although the Australian legend has advised Nortje to shave his ungainly moustache.

Who’s mild

Lungi Ngidi (CSK)

The tall seamer has quickly discovered the rollercoaster of emotions that the IPL dishes up. Ngidi put in a rousing performance in CSK’s opener with figures of 3/38, before being brought straight back to earth by Rajasthan Royal’s seamer Jofra Archer.

The England fast bowler smashed Ngidi for four consecutive sixes in the final over that left Ngidi red-faced.

Quinton de Kock opens the batting for the Mumbai Indians.

Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians)

South Africa’s white-ball captain raced out of the blocks with rapid 33 in the tournament opener, but failed with just one in the next game.

Who’s cold

Dale Steyn (RCB)

The veteran’s engine has not warmed up yet.

Steyn has conceded 90 runs in two matches, including figures of 1/57 against Kings XI Punjab when KL Rahul tore into him during his epic 132 not out off just 69 balls.

And the hair ...

David Miller (Rajasthan Royals)

One innings, one duck. Not the ideal start for Miller at his new franchise.

* Chris Morris and Imran Tahir have not played for RCB and CSK respectively as yet.

