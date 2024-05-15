Independent Online
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Proteas’ Kagiso Rabada returns to SA from IPL to treat medical issue

Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada delivers a ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali

Kagiso Rabada’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA starting next month, is not expected to be affected. Picture: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

Published 2h ago

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has been playing in the the Indian Premier League (IPL), has returned to South Africa to receive medical attention for a ‘lower limb soft tissue infection’.

Cricket SA (CSA) said the 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by its medical team.

His preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA starting next month, is not expected to be affected.

Rabada recently made headlines, not for his performances on the cricket pitch but due to the fact that he was the only black African included in South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

Tricky situation

In March, Aiden Markram was appointed as Proteas T20 International skipper, replacing Temba Bavuma. It meant Bavuma could still be selected as purely a batsman, but that was not the case with the World Cup squad announced last month.

It meant Rabada is the only black African player in the side. Travelling reserve, Lungi Ngidi is the only other black African in the squad.

When asked if Proteas coach Rob Walter had consulted with CSA over the selection of his players for the tournament, he insisted that he picked the best possible team.

In the IPL, Rabada has played 11 matches this season for the Punjab Kings. Rabada had taken 11 wickets at an average of 33 with best bowling figures of 2/18 across those matches.

With Punjab Kings out of the running for the play-offs, Rabada was released early from the team to return to South Africa where he could focus on his recovery.

