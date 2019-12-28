Proteas lead up to 300 at lunch on Day 3









Rassie van der Dussen is congratulated by Anrich Nortje after getting his fifty runs in his maiden test during day 3 of the first Test against England at Supersport Park in Centurion on Saturday. Photo: Catherine Kotze/BackpagePix South Africa 284 and 197/7

England 181 all out

South Africa lead by 300 runs PRETORIA – Rassie van der Dussen and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje dug their heels in with South Africa adding 125 runs to their overnight total to take a 300 lead over England going into the lunch break at SuperSport Park. The morning session of the third day of the first Test of the four-match series was in stark contrast to the previous two. The duo came together on Friday afternoon after a total of 15 wickets fell but left with the advantage slightly in South Africa’s favour on 72 for four. Van der Dussen (51) looked comfortable on debut anchoring South Africa’s second innings scoring his Test half-century off 67 balls.

The 30-year-old scored five fours in his innings before he was sent back to the dugout with Joffra Archer trapping him leg before wicket.

At the other end, Nortje was an unlikely hero with the bat holding onto his wicket through dogged determination frustrating the England attack.

Van der Dussen and Nortje shared a fruitful 91-run partnership before Archer bagged his third wicket of the innings.

Nortje (40) came painstakingly close to scoring his first Test half-century before Archer struck again with the South African finding Zak Crawley at short leg.

The very next over, Ben Stokes acting as captain, introduced himself into the attack with immediate effect inducing the edge from Dwaine Pretorius (7).

Quinton de Kock undefeated on 30 and Vernon Philander on 5 was in the middle as the sides went into the lunch break.

IOL Sport