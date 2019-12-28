South Africa 284 and 197/7
England 181 all out
South Africa lead by 300 runs
PRETORIA – Rassie van der Dussen and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje dug their heels in with South Africa adding 125 runs to their overnight total to take a 300 lead over England going into the lunch break at SuperSport Park.
The morning session of the third day of the first Test of the four-match series was in stark contrast to the previous two.
The duo came together on Friday afternoon after a total of 15 wickets fell but left with the advantage slightly in South Africa’s favour on 72 for four.
Van der Dussen (51) looked comfortable on debut anchoring South Africa’s second innings scoring his Test half-century off 67 balls.