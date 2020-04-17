Proteas legend Graeme Smith lands top Cricket South Africa job

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointment Graeme Smith as its director of cricket. The former Proteas Test captain was initially given a short-term contract, but will now serve a two-year term until the end of March 2022.

“Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the six months he has served in an acting capacity,” CSA acting chief executive Dr. Jacques Faul said.

“Although there is certainly a great deal of work to be done, as reflected by the performances of our various national teams, he has certainly put our cricket on an upward trajectory that provides light at the end of the tunnel.

“He has bought into all the overall pillars of our strategy and that includes the important one of transformation. As far as the technical and support teams he has put together are concerned, the black generic component amounted to more than 70% across the board and the Black African component varied between 30 and 60% for the Standard Bank Proteas for the home international season, for the Momentum Proteas for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and for the ICC under-19 World Cup, which we were privileged and proud to host.

“He also made a number of strategic temporary appointments with Linda Zondi appointed interim independent national selector, Ashwell Prince taking charge of South Africa A and Malibongwe Maketa joining the under-19 squad as a coaching consultant.”