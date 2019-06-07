Quinton de Kock was among the group of Proteas who played some golf on Thursday. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

It’s been a nightmarish start to the Cricket World Cup for the Proteas, having lost all three games so far in the UK. So, some of them turned to their other favourite pastime – golf – on their off day on Thursday to perhaps clear their minds a bit and get away from bats and balls for a few hours.

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Sean Ervine posted on Instagram that Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, head coach Ottis Gibson, batting coach Dale Benkenstein and fielding coach Justin Ontong took out their clubs at the Remedy Oak Golf Club in Dorset following the six-wicket defeat to India in Southampton on Wednesday.

“Fun day out with the SA cricketers. @jpduminy @justinontong @qdk_12 @dwainep_29 Ottis G, Dale B @remedy_oak Pictures doesn’t do the course justice! Incredible condition at the moment,” Ervine stated along with a few pictures of the lush green layout.

The South Africans had a break on Friday as well, and will resume their preparations on Saturday at the Rose Bowl ahead of Monday’s crunch clash against the West Indies (11.30am SA time).

Gibson and captain Faf du Plessis will be hoping that Lungi Ngidi can recover from his hamstring problem in time to face Jason Holder’s men, who have impressed in their two games against Sri Lanka and Australia, despite going down to the Aussies on Thursday.

If Ngidi is not yet ready, it could see Beuran Hendricks, who joined the team on Thursday as a replacement for the injured Dale Steyn, get a run at the expense of wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

