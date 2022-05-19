Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma says he draws inspiration from the work from his foundation

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma says he draws inspiration from the work his foundation is doing to assist the under privileged, explaining it reminds him of his own journey that started in Langa, near Cape Town. The Temba Bavuma Foundation has been in operation for six years, providing help through feeding stations, shelter for the homeless, handing out sanitary pads, and bursaries and scholarships for youngsters.

Story continues below Advertisement

“ When we started it, it was just a vision, it needed support and work to be put in but fortunately with all the strategic partners that have come in, it has touched a lot of lives,” Bavuma said on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Temba Bavuma wants to improve his communication in order to be a better captain “The work we’ve managed to do over the last six years has been incredible.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In addition to the social and educational initiatives, the Foundation has also provided assistance to schools and clubs in need of upgrading or building infrastructure. “ This year we have a student who is graduating as a CA, she’s from Diepsloot. To be part of that journey to know, you’ve changed a life, brings me a lot of joy.” “Looking at my roots, and understanding that certain interventions went into place to allow me a good and meaningful opportunity to fulfill my potential. That adds a lot to my purpose and being within the cricketing space,”.Bavuma commented.

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: Temba Bavuma reflects on Proteas season he’d like to forget Much of the social work involving different feeding schemes accelerated during the pandemic as people lost jobs and thus means to put food on the table. “(Its’ given me a lot of joy) just seeing the smiles, seeing the tears on the faces from people that we have managed to assist.” Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma helping out at his foundation. Photo: Supplied Cricket comes back into focus for Bavuma in the next few weeks ahead of the Proteas tour to India, where the team will play five T20 Internationals. After a challenging 2021/22 season both on an off the field, that concluded with Bavuma playing the whole of the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha with a broken finger, he was grateful for time away from the game, but is looking forward to what will be a very busy 12 months for the Proteas which includes two World Cups and tours to England and Australia.

Story continues below Advertisement