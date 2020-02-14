CAPE TOWN – South Africa will hope they are able to buck the trend that has stretched throughout England’s tour today in the second T20 international at Kingsmead.
The Proteas won the opening match of the Test and ODI series before the visitors came roaring back. Now Quinton de Kock’s team have also won a thriller at Buffalo Park in the opening T20 and will know they need to be on guard in Durban. Firstly, the forecast is in favour of the game actually getting underway at Kingsmead after the second ODI was washed out last week. Kingsmead has been ravaged by poor weather whenever cricket has been scheduled there this season, and at least both the players and fans can expect a full game.
This will suit both teams as they bid to fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The Proteas have just 10 T20s remaining, including today’s match, before their opener against India on 24 October at Perth’s new stadium. England have just nine games.
The Buffalo Park defeat certainly dented the pride of the powerful England team and they will be eager to rectify matters second time around. Having already employed a successful blueprint that ultimately resulted in winning the 50-over World Cup, Eoin Morgan though knows the value of tightly-contested matches ahead of a global tournament.
“It was an outstanding game of cricket,” Morgan said after Wednesday’s one-run defeat.
“Experiences like this, particularly with a World Cup around the corner, are just so valuable to the team. I think we learn more about both sides when they get put (under) a little bit more pressure. Both teams gave it absolutely everything and left everything on the field, but in all honesty, I thought in all three departments today (Wednesday) we could make up more than that.
“We were always in a commanding position, and we never really looked flustered until (Lungi) Ngidi came on in the 18th over and then turned the game on its head.