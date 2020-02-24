Anrich Nortje admitted the spirit in the South African camp has remained strong through all the recent problems on the field but now the players’ belief had been restored after beating Australia in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Nortje wasn’t part of two embarrassing defeat against England the third and final T20 match of that series and then last Friday’s loss to the Australians in the opening game of this current three match series - owing to rest - but like all the bowlers, he’d have been feeling the pressure brought on by the failure of his teammates in those two matches.
Other than delivering a lot of slower balls, South Africa’s bowling had looked confused in the shortest format this season. Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt accused the players of taking the easy option by using ‘change -ups’ when yorkers were clearly the way to go in the second and third matches against England while at the Wanderers last Friday it was the lack of precision and an inability to think on their feet that was alarming.
That change on Sunday. “We had a really chat after arriving in PE (on Saturday) about the plans and how to stick to those plans,” said Nortje. The result of that chat was plain to see. Greater precision, more astute use of the slower balls and the quicks finally landing their yorkers more consistently. Australia were brilliantly shut down in the last five overs scoring just 31 of 43 runs they required in that period despite having eight wickets in hand.
South Africa must draw plenty of inspiration from that effort heading into the Newlands decider on Wednesday.