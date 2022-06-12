Proteas lose Quinton de Kock to injury ahead of second T20I against India

Cape Town — The Proteas have suffered a blow ahead of the second T20I in Cuttack with Quinton de Kock ruled out with a hand injury.
De Kock has been replaced by Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps with Reeza Hendricks also coming into the starting line-up to open the batting with captain Temba Bavuma.
These are the two changes to the Proteas side that beat India in the opening T20I last week. Dehli debutant Tristan Stubbs will therefore have to wait for another opportunity as he drops out of the starting XI.
Bavuma won the toss and elected to insert India.
“We will have a bowl first. We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries. You need to stay in the fight as batters,” he said at the toss.
The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after losing the first match in Delhi last week. The Indian bowling unit, in particular, will be eager for a better performance after the Proteas completed a record chase at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
They have made no changes and opted to keep faith in the same XI that lost at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
"The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. There weren't many things we did wrong in the last game, just a bit of execution was off and we will do better today," India stand-in captain Rishabh Pant said.
TEAMS TEAMS FOR CUTTACK
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.
IOL Sport