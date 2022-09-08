Proteas make a plethora of changes in Oval series decider against England

Cape Town - The Proteas have made four changes to their starting XI for the series-deciding third Test against England at the Oval on Thursday.

Ryan Rickleton replaces the injured Rassie van der Dussen, while Khaya Zondo also comes in for the dropped Aiden Markram.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who was a late addition to the squad for Van der Dussen, is in for Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen returns for Lungi Ngidi, who sits out as a precautionary measure due to a mild hamstring muscle injury.

England have one enforced change to the side who levelled the series at Old Trafford with Harry Brook coming for the injured Jonny Bairstow.