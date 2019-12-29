South Africa's Anrich Nortje celebrates taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns, caught by Kagiso Rabada, on the fourth day of the First Test at Centurion in Pretoria on Sunday. Photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters

PRETORIA – England’s stubborn stand at SuperSport Park suffered a blow in the first session of the fourth day with the Proteas reducing the tourists to 171 for three at the lunch interval. South Africa took two crucial wickets during the morning with England needing 205 runs to win.

Burns, who almost singlehandedly played England back into the match was finally removed on Sunday morning ending his stand on 84 runs off 154 deliveries.

His valiant effort edged England closer to what would be the highest fourth-innings total to win a Test in South Africa.

Burns and Joe Denly looked set to continue to be a fly in the Proteas ointment before Anrich Nortje found the breakthrough.