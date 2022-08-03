Proteas make host of changes and elect to bat in first T20 against Ireland

Cape Town — Keshav Maharaj will lead the Proteas in the first T20 international against Ireland in Bristol after David Miller was ruled out due to a back spasm.
That is just one of a host of changes to the line-up that defeated England last Sunday to win the Proteas' first-ever T20 series in the United Kingdom.
Rassie van der Dussen returns at No 3 at the expense of Rilee Rossouw, while all-rounders Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius have also both been included in the starting XI.
Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo will carry the drinks on Wednesday against the Irish.
Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first.
Teams for Bristol
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Josh Little.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
IOL Sport