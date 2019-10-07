South Africa may resist the temptation to boost their attack with an extra fast bowler for the second Test against India, according to captain Faf du Plessis.
The visitors employed three spinners in the first Test in Visakhapatnam, but claimed only 11 Indian wickets to slump to a 203-run defeat. Neither one of Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt or debutant Senuran Muthusamy offered the type of control Du Plessis was seeking which allowed the Indian batsmen to score freely, particularly in the second innings when Rohit Sharma took the game away from the visitors with his second century of the Test.
There has been speculation that the Proteas may turn to the pace of either Lungi Ngidi or Anrich Nortje for this week’s second Test in Pune at the expense of one of the spinners, but Du Plessis believes it is not a foregone conclusion.
“If we leave out an all-rounder then our batting becomes weaker, if we play an extra batter when we don’t have enough bowling resources. Someone like Keshav can bowl a lot of overs so he can block up an end the whole day, similar to what Ravichandran Ashwin does with India,” Du Plessis said.
“It’s about finding the balance, which is our best wicket-taking options. But also, you definitely need to have one element of control in the sub-continent. You can’t just have guys running and bowl in fast but not hitting the stumps consistently. Those are the conversation that we will have.”