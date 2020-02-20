“Go home, and find ways to bowl better under pressure, to execute yorkers under pressure,” was the gist of the assignment handed out by the Proteas bowling coach. It was the failure to execute properly under pressure with the ball that cost the South Africans the T20 series against England. In both of the last two matches, which they lost, SA’s bowlers failed to execute yorkers properly. In Durban it was more about over-doing the slower balls, while at Centurion, they weren’t able to land the ball on the popping crease.
“It’s this new era in T20s, guys want to bowl change-up when they are under pressure. That’s an easy way out. The harder ball to land is your yorker. A guy like Chris Jordan, showed us how to bowl,” said Langeveldt.
“It’s about getting guys to execute under pressure. It’s difficult, you can practice in the nets, land it in the nets but once you’re under pressure, that for me is the big thing.”
Langeveldt in his playing days was SA’s go to “death bowler”, but feels the current attack needs to build their confidence in that area of the game. Of those bowlers he has seen in recent weeks he named Sisanda Magala, who is not in the squad due to fitness problems, as the bowler who is best able to execute yorkers under pressure. “I feel he is the most confident, he seems like he is calm and collected under pressure. With Lungi (Ngidi) it is a confidence thing. Andi (Phehlukwayo) used to be, but he’s gone backwards. Like with everything it’s about training, you have to train to do it.”