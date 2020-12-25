Proteas need a win against Sri Lanka to improve recent test stats

JOHANNESBURG - There’s no point in trying to sugar-coat the matter - South Africa has been quite rubbish at Test cricket recently. The Proteas have won just one match out of their last nine Tests, and other than that seemingly uplifting victory over England in the Boxing Day Test last summer, the quality of their play has not risen above mediocre. There are mitigating factors. All that administrative mayhem at Cricket SA trickled into the dressing room. There’s been a major transition since the last successful summer in 2017/18, which hasn’t been managed well by CSA. It’s left the players feeling like they’re constantly staring around, worrying if the match they’re playing will be their last. Ten players have made Test debuts since Sri Lanka toured here last year. Head coach Mark Boucher says it's critical that some kind of stability is restored around the team. “Our aspiration is to start winning,” he said ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, that starts on Saturday. “I’m very realistic, it’s difficult for guys to stamp their authority on the international stage when they’re making their debuts or played just a couple of Tests.”

“It’s going to take a bit of time for them to feel more secure in their positions and once they do, then they can start driving a philosophy that we would like to have going forward.”

Quite how much time Boucher and the team will be granted, remains to be seen. But there has to be an improvement in the quality of their play, something that is made extremely hard in a climate where players are contracting Covid-19, there is currently no domestic cricket taking place, training sessions have had to be restricted and still more new faces are being added to the squad.

Thankfully there were no more positive tests in the squad for Covid-19 in the last round of testing done on Christmas Eve, after two players picked in the original group two weeks ago tested positive and weren’t allowed into the bio secure environment at Irene Country Lodge where the players are staying.

Initially training sessions had to be conducted with players split into groups of six, and only on Wednesday and Thursday was Boucher and his coaching staff able to hold training sessions with the full squad.

There were concerns earlier in the week about the fitness of fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Glenton Stuurman, but Boucher said both came through a rigorous training session unscathed on Thursday.

It will be a very inexperienced seam attack, regardless of the balance of the starting XI. Stuurman will be making his Test debut on Saturday, should he be picked, while Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have played just 11 Tests between them. The two seam bowling all-rounders; Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius have just four Test caps between them also.

Sri Lanka will be very aware of that inexperience and players like Kusal Perera, the hero of last year’s historic triumph, Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal, will see that as an area to apply some pressure on the hosts.

South Africa’s batsmen meanwhile must ensure some of the load is relieved from Quinton de Kock’s shoulders. The new - albeit short term - Test captain will bat at no.5 again, a move Boucher described as aggressive.

De Kock is the mainstay of the Proteas batting line-up, but that really has to change. Aiden Markram has an opportunity to restart his international career at a venue he knows intimately and has had great recent success on the domestic front and must show he is capable of transferring domestic form to the international arena.

Senior players like Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis have to contribute substantially with the bat too, lest even more be asked of De Kock.

Boucher admitted that the coaching staff were constantly monitoring De Kock’s workload, but stressed that him continuing to keep in the Test format was crucial. “Test cricket’s the pinnacle of the sport and the best position for him in that format, is to be wicket-keeper. He is more involved and can see more from there.”

Sri Lanka can’t be taken lightly. They haven’t played international cricket in nine months and their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said this week that the players were champing at the bit to get going. In Mickey Arthur they have a coach with deep local knowledge of conditions and the South Africa players and he will know exactly where to apply pressure.

Sri Lanka has won each of the last four Tests between the two teams, including that historic series win last year, so there is every reason for the Proteas to be properly switched on from the first ball on Saturday.

“There are a couple of scars for some of the guys who did play that series,” said Boucher, “but we’ve tried to channel that in the right diffraction by saying that we can’t just coast into this series; we need to understand where we are as a team, we are in a rebuilding stage.”

Play starts at 10am on Saturday.

SQUADS

South Africa - Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Santhush Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

OFFICIALS

Standing Umpires - Adrian Holdstock (SA), Marais Erasmus (SA)

TV Umpire - Allahudien Paleker (SA). Fourth umpire - Bongani Jele (SA)

Match Referee - Andy Pycroft (Zim)