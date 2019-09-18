Quinton de Kock: We would like to play as many matches heading into the T20 World Cup next year so losing out on one game is not ideal. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Considering South Africa have just eight more T20s before the World Cup next year in Australia, the Proteas need all the match practice they can get. That’s according to stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock, who is currently leading the Proteas in the T20 series against India.

It should have been nine games before the Proteas’ opener against the same opposition at the new Perth Stadium, but Sunday’s opening T20 international was washed out in Dharamsala.

“Obviously it is a bit of a negative (the washout out in Dharamsala). We would have liked to have had a chance in three games against the India team. We would like to play as many matches heading into the T20 World Cup next year so losing out on one game is not ideal,” De Kock said ahead of the second T20 in Mohali today.

“But it is what it is. We are going to have to deal with it. It is now a two-match series. It is going to be an interesting format so we will see how things go.”

After the disaster of the 50-over World Cup in the United Kingdom earlier this year, and in addition to a host of retirements, the Proteas are trialling a group of fresh-faced rookies in this T20 series. There are four uncapped players in Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje and George Linde within the 14-man squad.

The selectors are certainly spreading the net far and wide to unearth a new crop of Proteas that will be ready in just over 12 months’ time. De Kock was hesitant to say how many opportunities they will receive, only saying the rope may be longer - or shorter - for every individual. Zaahier Adams

The squads for the second T20:

India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

Start: 3:30pm (SA time)

Cape Times

