Proteas need to get balance right in the long break before third Test against England

Johannesburg - Time then for the Proteas - players and management - to get away from cricket for a while. Despite the two Tests lasting a combined six days, it’s been hectic in terms of build up - before Lord’s and then onto Old Trafford, where South Africa’s horrible record was reinforced with their fifth defeat there out of 11 Tests.

The problems are very clear and overwhelmingly, it’s the batting which continues to let the team down. SA understandably received plenty of praise for the four-prong pace attack that dominated the first Test at Lord’s, but without runs on the board, the expectations are unreasonable that the bowlers will dig the Proteas out of trouble every time. So while taking time to clear their heads; perhaps by catching a play in the West End, playing a couple of rounds of golf or even going to a midweek Premier League match - there are four of those in London on Wednesday - the Proteas can ease the load on themselves. Captain Dean Elgar reiterated he will have honest conversations with the players for that is his way and it is what they would expect of him. No club cricket has been arranged, but the Proteas’ management knew there would be a big gap between the second and third Tests anyway, even if the match in Manchester had gone the full distance.

Hopefully the right balance can be struck between getting the required mental break, but also knowing when to switch on for the series-decider that starts next Thursday at The Oval. SA haven’t always had the best returns after lengthy breaks during series. In 2012 in Australia there was a nine-day break between the first and the second Tests and the Proteas were flat for most of the second match, needing a miraculous “blockaton” led by Faf du Plessis, to keep the series tied before they went on to win it in Perth. The 2017 tour to England also had a 10-day break between the second Test - which the Proteas won - and the third - which coincidentally also took place at The Oval - which SA lost.

History shows while long intervals between matches can in theory be helpful from a mental perspective, it can also lead to lethargy the next time the team plays. Elgar said the players would have some physical activities before the last match, and hopefully it will be enough to get them up to speed. SA does have, as Elgar put it, “a great opportunity,” to claim a first series win over England in 10 years. Like Old Trafford, The Oval isn’t a happy hunting ground for the Proteas. They’ve won there just once - in 2012, when Hashim Amla’s historic triple century and Dale Steyn’s second innings “five-for” set up an innings victory. Other than that they have lost there seven times in 15 Tests, with four of those defeats coming in five matches in the post-isolation era.

