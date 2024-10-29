Proteas need to pile on the runs in second Test, says Aiden Markram

With qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final on the line, there’s everything to play for in the second Test against Bangladesh for the Proteas and stand-in skipper Aiden Markram. If results go their way, the Proteas have a real chance of making the WTC final, after England and India both fell to defeats in the last week.

But before the Proteas can even think of the ultimate prize of playing in the final at Lord’s next year June, there’s the little matter of seeing off the Bangladeshis on their home turf. The second Test began in Chattogram on Tuesday, with South Africa 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Top six need to stand-up Though the Proteas were comprehensive winners in the first Test, with the exception of centurion Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder the majority of the SA batsmen failed to pile on the runs as they were bowled out for 308 in the first innings. Though they managed a 202-run lead in that first innings, it still left a tricky chase in the fourth innings which could have easily gone badly for the tourists.