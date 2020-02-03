CAPE TOWN – New South Africa captain Quinton de Kock says facing world champions England will be just like playing any other team as they prepare for the three-match one-day international series starting at Newlands on Tuesday.
South Africa are seeking to rebuild after a disastrous World Cup in England last year in which the hosts claimed the trophy in thrilling fashion with victory over New Zealand in the final.
This will be England’s first match since the decider at Lord's in July.
"It is just like playing any other team," De Kock told reporters on Monday. "Just because you have a World Cup doesn’t change anything. It is still the normal England team we will play against.
“I remember last time they came here (in 2016) we did pretty well and won the series. So it doesn’t really matter if they are World Cup winners or not. It is the same as if we are playing Australia, India, Bangladesh, or whoever.”