England 60/2 at lunch
Joe Denly 17 not out
Joe Root 23 not out
South Africa took two quick early wickets on the second day with England going into the lunch break on 60 for two in reply to the Proteas’ first-innings 284.
Resuming on 277 for nine, South Africa’s first innings lasted all of 11 balls on the second day in Centurion before Vernon Philander (35) was dismissed courtesy of Stuart Broad.
Philander added seven runs to his overnight score before Broad found the edge to the keeper.
Broad finished the innings on 4/58 matching the figures of England’s first-day hero Sam Curran.