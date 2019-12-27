Proteas on top against England









Kagiso Rabada (pictured) and Vernon Philander got early wicket for the Proteas on day two of the first Test against England. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix England 60/2 at lunch

Joe Denly 17 not out

Joe Root 23 not out South Africa took two quick early wickets on the second day with England going into the lunch break on 60 for two in reply to the Proteas’ first-innings 284.

Resuming on 277 for nine, South Africa’s first innings lasted all of 11 balls on the second day in Centurion before Vernon Philander (35) was dismissed courtesy of Stuart Broad.

Philander added seven runs to his overnight score before Broad found the edge to the keeper.

Broad finished the innings on 4/58 matching the figures of England’s first-day hero Sam Curran.



Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander struck early dismissing Rory Burns (9) and Dom Sibley (4) respectively.



Philander was the epitome of economical bowling taking one wicket without conceding a single run in his first spell of five overs.



England could easily have been down three wickets at lunch after Rassie van der Dussen dropped Joe Denly on zero.



The visitors kicked on from a few nervous moments with Rabada and Philander keeping them under the cosh with the ball in hand.



England captain Joe Root held their innings intact going into the break on an undefeated 23 with Denly surviving the early onslaught.



Root looked in the mood for frustrating South Africa’s bowling attack picking off the boundaries to steer his side to safety before lunch.