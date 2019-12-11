Nkwe has been a quiet bystander since returning from India, looking on from the side line as Cricket South have drifted from one crisis to the next. It was almost forgotten that the Proteas lost 3-0 to the World No 1 India during Nkwe’s first tour in charge of the national team. But with matters slowly starting to be addressed at CSA’s plush “HQ” in Illovo, Nkwe believes the time is right to focus on what’s happening on the field again.
“A lot has transpired over the past few months and not being involved in the Mzansi Super League has been a bit strange, but it has given me the opportunity to look at the global cricket landscape,” Nkwe said.
“I’ve looked closely at the world game and seen what the other guys are doing, and whether we could possibly learn from them and incorporate into our game. I am very excited by the performances of our players too. We owe it to all South Africans. We have to do it for our country. The Proteas are a proud cricketing nation and we want to be ready when England arrive.”
Being “ready” could be tough task for Nkwe and his management team. All the leading players in SA have only been playing T20 cricket during the Mzansi Super League. Although the modern player is adept to switching formats in a short space of time, there is a growing concern that the likely Test bowlers have not had sufficient bowling time out in the middle ahead of the Test series.