Proteas player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of England Series

CAPE TOWN - The Proteas have been hit with a positive Covid-19 case ahead of their upcoming series against England.

This meant three players, after a further two were in close contact with the positive player, were absent from the Proteas squad that checked into their bio-secure Vineyard Hotel on Wednesday.

All three were placed in immediate isolation after assessment by the CSA medical team. All the players are asymptomatic but will be monitored closely over the coming days.

No replacements will be brought into the 24-man squad for the three-match T20I and three-match ODI series. Two players will, however, be drafted in to form part of the warm-up matches.

It’s starting to feel a lot like international cricket 😁![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🥳![CDATA[]]>🏏

The #Proteas have arrived in Cape Town ahead of the England tour. pic.twitter.com/6AUSJeXghi — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the entire England squad that arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday, and who are also staying at the Vineyard Hotel along with the Proteas, have all tested negative.