Proteas players and coaches relieved about ODI World Cup qualification, says Rob Walter

Gqeberha – Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter emphasised he would not have been too upset by the idea of going to play in the 50-over World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The three-match one-day international series between Bangladesh and Ireland had a disappointing start for both teams as the match was rained out on Tuesday.

In contrast, the South Africans were over the moon as the “no result” contest meant the Proteas were through to the World Cup. It was certainly a relief for many supporters, but also for the players and the coaching staff said Walter.

“It’s obviously a simpler entry into the World Cup and from that point of view it does allow the winter to look a bit more controlled in terms of allowing guys to have a little it of a breather after a very busy six months,” Walter told IOL Sport. “From that point of view, I think the players are happy and relieved and from a coaching point of view also.”

It certainly wasn’t a terrible idea to go play the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June. The team was going to get more game time and for some players who are not playing much cricket in the IPL, that time out in the middle before the World Cup is even more crucial. “I wasn’t too upset by the idea of us going to those qualifiers because it would have given us between five to seven extra one-day international games in preparation for the World Cup,” said Walter.

“I certainly wouldn’t have been heartbroken if we had to have gone to the qualifiers. We had done what we could to do this year to give ourselves the best chance. “Had Ireland beat Bangladesh 3-0 to get that last qualifying spot, then so be it.” @imongamagcwabe