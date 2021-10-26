Proteas ratings ... ’All-rounder’ Markram shines in T20 World Cup win over Windies

Paarl – The Proteas finally got their T20 World Cup campaign going on Tuesday thanks to an eight-wicket win over reigning champions West Indies. A number of mature knocks by Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram were crucial in the victory, especially following the controversial news that star batsman Quinton de Kock would be withdrawing from the game due to his refusal to take a knee in support of an anti-racism movement.

IOL Sport’s Editor John Goliath takes a look at how each player performed on the day for the Proteas. Temba Bavuma 5 The Proteas captain ran himself out in the first over in the run chase, but before that enjoyed a decent outing in the field following all the commotion in the build up to the game. His bowling changes were spot on and his fielding placement at the end were fantastic.

Reeza Hendricks 6 Came in for Quinton de Kock – probably at the last minute – and got the Proteas off to a good start. He put pressure on the West Indies’ spinners and regularly rotated the strike. This is his big chance to make a name for himself if De Kock decides to leave the tour. ALSO READ: Cricket South Africa to consider action against Quinton de Kock after receiving management report

Rassie van der Dussen 7 Took a smart catch in the field during the death overs to get rid of Kieron Pollard just before he wanted to tee off. He was the backbone of South Africa’s chase, rotating the strike well and put the bad ball away when he needed to. Aiden Markram 8

Bowled brilliantly in his first two overs, before taking some tap in the third over. However, he dished out the punishment when it was his turn to bat, depositing anything short into the stands. A great player at No 4 for the Proteas, with his ability to bat properly and find the fence. Heinrich Klaasen 5 Probably wasn’t expecting to wear the gloves and dropped a catch and fumbled the ball when a run-out was on. But made up with a cool take for a run-out shortly afterwards.

David Miller 6 Was good in the field, but not needed with the bat. Dwaine Pretorius 7

Came in at the death to bowl and produced a lovely couple of overs. Took some some tap in the end, but his three wickets really hurt the Windies’ deep batting line-up. Keshav Maharaj 7 This guy doesn’t go for more than a six and over and picked up two crucial wickets after it looked like the West Indies’ top order were about the launch.

Kagiso Rabada 7 The leader of the attack ... You can throw this guy the ball in any situation and he will deliver. Bowled well upfront and came back nicely in the end. Anrich Nortje 8

Conceded just 14 runs in his four overs and got a couple crucial wickets. Bowled with speed and lots of accuracy. Has become a vital member of this Proteas team in all formats of the game. Tabraiz Shamsi 4 The Windies bowlers certainly targeted him following his exploits in their backyard earlier this year.