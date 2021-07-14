Proteas recent performance against Ireland has reinforced deep concerns about the their death bowling
Share this article:
South Africa’s performance in the second ODI against Ireland has reinforced deep concerns about the Proteas’ death bowling.
The problems were prevalent throughout the home and away series across both limited-overs formats against Pakistan. And despite the Proteas’ claiming a memorable T20I series victory over the world champion West Indies in the Caribbean subsequently, it was based largely on the spinners controlling the middle period of the game as the seamers continued to miss both their lengths and lines during the closing stages.
The shock defeat at Malahide simply reinforced the fact that the Proteas’ planning and execution remains way off base with the Irish bashing 95 runs in the final 10 overs - 65 coming off the last 30 balls.
ALSO READ: Time for talking is done, action is needed, says frustrated Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
Andile Phehlukwayo was initially South Africa’s go-to-man at the death, but he has lost his radar over the last while, conceding his most expensive analysis of his career against Ireland.
Furthermore, the first-choice seam bowling trio Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and particularly Lungi Ngidi have travelled just as far their replacements Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla, which leaves coach Mark Boucher and captain Temba Bavuma in a quandary.
Herewith is a list of how many runs the Proteas have conceded in the last 10 overs in ODIs and also in the final five overs of T20Is in 2021.
First T20I v Pakistan, Lahore
Last five overs: 46 runs from 30 balls
Run-rate: 9.2
Result: Pakistan won by 3 runs
Second T20I v Pakistan, Lahore
Last five overs: 48 runs from 30 balls
Run-rate: 9.6
Result: SA won by 6 wickets
Third T20I v Pakistan, Lahore
Last five overs: 47 runs from 22 balls
Run-rate: 13.8
Result: Pakistan won by 4 wickets
First ODI v Pakistan, Centurion
Last 10 overs: 61 runs from 60 balls
Run-rate: 6.1
Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets
Second ODI v Pakistan, Johannesburg
Last 10 overs: 99 from 60 balls
Run-rate: 9.9
Result: South Africa won by 17 runs
Third ODI v Pakistan, Centurion
Last 10 overs: 90 runs from 60 balls
Run-rate: 9.0
Result: Pakistan won by 28 runs
First T20I v Pakistan, Johannesburg
Last five overs: 57 runs from 30 balls
Run-rate: 11.4
Result: Pakistan won by 4 wickets
Second T20I v Pakistan, Johannesburg
Last five overs: 38 runs from 30 balls
Run-rate: 7.6
Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets
Third T20I v Pakistan, Centurion
Last five overs: 69 runs from 30 balls
Run-rate: 13.8
Result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets
Fourth T20I v Pakistan, Centurion
Last five overs: 29 runs from 29 balls
Run-rate: 6
Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets
First T20I v West Indies, Grenada
Last five overs: 68 runs off 30 balls
Run-rate: 13.5
Result: West Indies won by 8 wickets
*WI only required 15 overs to reach the target
Second T20I v West Indies, Grenada
Last five overs: 52 runs off 30 balls
Run-rate: 10.4
Result: SA won by 16 runs
Third T20I v West Indies, Grenada
Last five overs: 47 runs from 30 balls
Run-rate: 9.4
Result: SA won by 1 run
Fourth T20I v West Indies, Grenada
Last five overs: 68 runs from 30 balls
Run-rate: 13.8
Result: WI won by 21 runs
Fifth T20I v West Indies, Grenada
Last five overs: 31 runs from 30 balls
Run-rate: 6.2
Result: SA won by 25 runs
Second ODI v Ireland, Malahide
Last 10 overs: 95 runs from 60 balls
Run-rate: 9.5
Result: Ireland won by 43 runs
@ZaahierAdams
IOL Sport