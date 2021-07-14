Proteas recent performance against Ireland has reinforced deep concerns about the their death bowling

South Africa’s performance in the second ODI against Ireland has reinforced deep concerns about the Proteas’ death bowling. The problems were prevalent throughout the home and away series across both limited-overs formats against Pakistan. And despite the Proteas’ claiming a memorable T20I series victory over the world champion West Indies in the Caribbean subsequently, it was based largely on the spinners controlling the middle period of the game as the seamers continued to miss both their lengths and lines during the closing stages.

The shock defeat at Malahide simply reinforced the fact that the Proteas’ planning and execution remains way off base with the Irish bashing 95 runs in the final 10 overs - 65 coming off the last 30 balls. ALSO READ: Time for talking is done, action is needed, says frustrated Proteas captain Temba Bavuma Andile Phehlukwayo was initially South Africa’s go-to-man at the death, but he has lost his radar over the last while, conceding his most expensive analysis of his career against Ireland.

Furthermore, the first-choice seam bowling trio Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and particularly Lungi Ngidi have travelled just as far their replacements Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla, which leaves coach Mark Boucher and captain Temba Bavuma in a quandary. Herewith is a list of how many runs the Proteas have conceded in the last 10 overs in ODIs and also in the final five overs of T20Is in 2021. First T20I v Pakistan, Lahore

Last five overs: 46 runs from 30 balls Run-rate: 9.2 Result: Pakistan won by 3 runs

Second T20I v Pakistan, Lahore Last five overs: 48 runs from 30 balls Run-rate: 9.6

Result: SA won by 6 wickets Third T20I v Pakistan, Lahore Last five overs: 47 runs from 22 balls

Run-rate: 13.8 Result: Pakistan won by 4 wickets First ODI v Pakistan, Centurion

Last 10 overs: 61 runs from 60 balls Run-rate: 6.1 Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets

Second ODI v Pakistan, Johannesburg Last 10 overs: 99 from 60 balls Run-rate: 9.9

Result: South Africa won by 17 runs Third ODI v Pakistan, Centurion Last 10 overs: 90 runs from 60 balls

Run-rate: 9.0 Result: Pakistan won by 28 runs First T20I v Pakistan, Johannesburg

Last five overs: 57 runs from 30 balls Run-rate: 11.4 Result: Pakistan won by 4 wickets

Second T20I v Pakistan, Johannesburg Last five overs: 38 runs from 30 balls Run-rate: 7.6

Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets Third T20I v Pakistan, Centurion Last five overs: 69 runs from 30 balls

Run-rate: 13.8 Result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets Fourth T20I v Pakistan, Centurion

Last five overs: 29 runs from 29 balls Run-rate: 6 Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets

First T20I v West Indies, Grenada Last five overs: 68 runs off 30 balls Run-rate: 13.5

Result: West Indies won by 8 wickets *WI only required 15 overs to reach the target Second T20I v West Indies, Grenada

Last five overs: 52 runs off 30 balls Run-rate: 10.4 Result: SA won by 16 runs

Third T20I v West Indies, Grenada Last five overs: 47 runs from 30 balls Run-rate: 9.4

Result: SA won by 1 run Fourth T20I v West Indies, Grenada Last five overs: 68 runs from 30 balls

Run-rate: 13.8 Result: WI won by 21 runs Fifth T20I v West Indies, Grenada

Last five overs: 31 runs from 30 balls Run-rate: 6.2 Result: SA won by 25 runs

Second ODI v Ireland, Malahide Last 10 overs: 95 runs from 60 balls Run-rate: 9.5