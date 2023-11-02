Proteas' record-breaking run dominating Cricket World Cup

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup unfolds in India, the Proteas, are making international headlines not only for their relentless pursuit of victory but also for rewriting the record books. With an astonishing display of batting prowess, Temba Bavuma’s Proteas have etched their name in the tournament's history, breaking multiple records and establishing themselves as formidable title contenders.

Here are six records broken by the Proteas in the World Cup so far, according to the International Cricket Council. Record-breaking sixes The Proteas have redefined big-hitting with a staggering display of power-hitting, propelling them to break the record for the most sixes in a single edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup. In their seventh match against New Zealand, South Africa hammered 15 sixes, bringing their tournament total to a whopping 82, surpassing England's previous record of 76 set in 2019.

Powerplay dominance All-rounder Marco Jansen has been the Proteas' trump card, especially in the Powerplay overs. Jansen's remarkable performance in claiming 12 wickets during the Powerplay has set a new benchmark. His early strikes have consistently put opposition teams on the back foot, laying the foundation for South Africa's commanding performances. Individual brilliance

The Proteas' batting lineup, led by opener Quinton de Kock, has showcased individual brilliance, rewriting records along the way. De Kock's four centuries in a single edition of the World Cup equal the second-highest by any batsman. With a highest score of 174 against Bangladesh, de Kock is closing in on the record for the most centuries in a World Cup — an accolade currently held by India's Rohit Sharma. Team centuries and partnerships The Proteas' batting firepower isn't limited to individual milestones. In their match against New Zealand, both de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries, helping South Africa equal the record for the most team centuries in a World Cup. Additionally, the duo's second double-century partnership of the tournament, amassing 200 runs against New Zealand, cements their dominance in the batting department.

Run machine Quinton de Kock's prolific form has made him the leading run-scorer in the tournament, amassing an astounding 545 runs in just seven innings. Surpassing Jacques Kallis's record for the most runs by a South African in a World Cup, de Kock is now eyeing the overall record set by India's Sachin Tendulkar who scored 673 runs in 10 innings at the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Team totals South Africa's consistency in posting formidable totals has made them the first team to score four 350-plus scores in a single Cricket World Cup. This achievement, coupled with their past records, positions the Proteas alongside cricketing giants Australia as the most prolific team in the tournament's history. As the Proteas continue their relentless pursuit of victory, their record-breaking spree adds an extra layer of excitement to the Cricket World Cup, solidifying their status as one of the tournament's stand-out teams. With two more matches to come, one against favourites India, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await to witness if the Proteas can further elevate their extraordinary journey in the tournament.