Thursday, August 25, 2022

Proteas reeling at 77/5 at lunch against England

South Africa's Dean Elgar walks off after being dismissed by England's Stuart Broad during day one of the second Test match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

South Africa's Dean Elgar walks off after being dismissed by England's Stuart Broad during day one of the second Test match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, on August 25, 2022. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Proteas captain Dean Elgar bravely opted to bat on a cloudy morning at Old Trafford in the second Test against England on Thursday, but his batters did not respond to the call.

England's seam bowlers were all over the Proteas batting unit, reducing the visitors to 77/5, at the lunch interval.

And it could have been worse had England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes held onto his counterpart Kyle Verreynne's bottom edge off spinner Jack Leach in the last over before the break.

Veteran seamer James Anderson led the way from his end on his home ground to peg South Africa back early through the dismissal of opener Sarel Erwee.

His long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad (2/17) then maintained the pressure with the wickets of Elgar (12) and Keegan Petersen (21).

Elgar had earlier been caught at short-leg off the recalled Ollie Robinson, but the lanky seamer had over-stepped. The Proteas skipper could not make the most of his reprieve though.

South Africa slowly absorbed the early pressure with Rassie van der Dussen looking composed at the crease, but only for Aiden Markram (14) to open the door for England again with an ill-judged pull shot off Ben Stokes (2/6).

The England captain was almost disgusted by his good fortune, and now with his tail up removed Van der Dussen (16) in the following over to leave the Proteas deep in the quagmire.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

